Out Now: TECH, our new book on technology
Technology is everywhere. Its influence on our lives is enormous.
But how does it function?
How does it affect us?
Who does it serve?
Can it support radical social change towards free and equal societies living in harmony with nature?
Are humans fated to wind up as pets for hyper-intelligent robot hamsters?
These are -mainly- important questions. However, the dominant view is that technology is apolitical and inevitable, that it represents human progress, making our lives easier, more fulfilling, or just ‘better’. Let’s dig a little deeper.
We are at a unique moment in human history – an ecological precipice, perhaps a social tipping point. Whatever path we take, unravelling technology and the dilemmas it presents will give us a clearer view of the horizon ahead of us.
This book is a brief introduction to the politics and philosophy of technology – a simple guide to how interacts with society and the world around us. We hope you find it useful.
“Technology is not neutral. We’re inside of what we make, and it’s inside of us. We’re living in a world of connections — and it matters which ones get made and unmade.” Donna J. Haraway
