Podcast: Deportation profiteers
Corporate Watch was recently interviewed by the Civil Fleet podcast to discuss the airlines, brokers, security firms and facilities management companies that make the UK border regime possible, as well as exploring how we can work together to resist them.
The Civil Fleet is a UK-based blog and podcast that focuses on activist-led refugee rescue and support missions in the Mediterranean and across Fortress Europe. For show notes and more Civil Fleet podcasts see here. The blog can be found here.
Libsyn is not currently supported by Firefox. Therefore if you are unable to see the podcast below in your browser, you can find the episode here.