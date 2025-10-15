Research for Resistance: skills, strategy and solidarity
Two days of skills, strategy and solidarity
Join us on Friday 28th and Sat 29th of November 2025 for a hands-on event in London about how to use corporate research to boost campaigns and build power. At the heart of everything we do is our idea of “information for action”, and over the two days, we’ll share our core research tools alongside expertise from invited speakers and panellists.
Whether you’re fighting for climate, migrant, housing or social justice, this event will arm you with tools to expose profiteers and strengthen resistance.
Interactive workshops, panels and practical sessions including:
- Lucas Amin (Democracy for Sale): How to successfully use Freedom of Information Requests (FOIs) to expose what the government won’t tell us.
- Richard Whittell (UNITE): Reading company accounts to uncover hidden truths.
- Health Workers campaigning for Palestine: with a spotlight on the No Palantir in the NHS campaign.
- Migrant & Refugee Campaigners: Challenging border profiteers.
- Building Campaigns: Turning research into action.
- Core Research Skills: Company structures, subsidiaries & data tracking.
- Follow the Money: Tracking big contracts & corporate links.
- Finding Leverage: Using research to target corporate pressure points.
- Dark Money & the Far Right: Investigating hidden networks.
Who’s It For
Activists, organisers, researchers and anyone ready to challenge corporate power.
Costs
|Suggested Fee
|Grassroots activists
|Free
|Students / low income
|£20
|Small orgs (<10 staff)
|£60
|Large orgs (10+ staff)
|£150
|Pay it forward
|Donate what you can!
There are 40 places, so please book early via Eventbrite.
Bursaries
We don’t want a lack of money to prevent anyone from attending. Thanks to a grant from the Lipman-Miliband Trust, we can offer bursaries to contribute towards travel, accommodation, childcare and other costs.
To apply, email contact[at]corporatewatch[dot]org by 31 October with:
- Your estimated costs and what you need the bursary for
- Any campaign groups you’re linked to (confidential)
- How attending will strengthen your campaigns and movements
Bursary applicants will be notified by 15 November.
Corporate Watch – Research for Resistance. Build knowledge. Build power