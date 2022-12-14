We’re hiring! Researcher wanted
Corporate Watch is looking to hire an anti-capitalist researcher with a background in finance. Help us spread the word!
Note: All applications are welcome. But as part of our commitment to fighting structural inequalities, we actively encourage applications from people of colour and Black applicants. We also welcome applications from working-class people, (ex-)prisoners and those with criminal records. Experience is vital, but we do not require formal qualifications or a university degree.
Corporate Watch is looking for a researcher with a background in finance and experience of reading company accounts. We’re looking for someone to join us as we investigate companies and capitalism, expose where power lies, and find information to help fight the corporations and others who are wrecking our world.
Pay: £13.22 per hour
Hours: 3 days (22.5 hours per week)
Contract length: 6 months, with a possibility to extend
Location: Remote working
Application closing date: 9th January 2023
Interview: Week starting 23rd January 2023
Start date: 15th February 2023 (negotiable)
About Corporate Watch
Corporate Watch is a research group that helps people stand up against corporations and capitalism through information for action. Our motto is the Utah Phillips quote: “The earth is not dying, it is being killed, and those who are killing it have names and addresses.”
We investigate exploitative bosses, landlords and property developers, companies profiting from prisons, deportation flights, animal exploitation and more, as well as the mega-corporations devastating our planet – and the wider systems of power and profit they work within. We provide dedicated research and training for grassroots campaigners.
We are structured as a workers’ co-operative.
About the role
The researcher will work in a small team to:
- Carry out research on companies on behalf of grassroots campaigns and community groups, which includes uncovering information on a company’s structure, history, accounts, and the impact of their work. For this role, we’re looking for someone with particular experience in analysing accounts.
- Periodically produce or contribute to accessible explainers and analysis on how capitalism and finance works, from venture capital and asset management, to stock markets and sovereign wealth funds.
- Produce written articles to communicate research findings to a broad readership.
- Co-deliver occasional workshops and presentations on our research findings and research techniques (negotiable).
- Proof-read and edit fellow researchers’ articles.
- Carry out a share of administrative tasks associated with running a cooperative.
Key skills, experience and qualities
Essential:
- Experience of carrying out financial research, and a solid understanding of the field.
- Skilled in reading UK company accounts.
- Some experience of writing compelling and accessible texts e.g. articles, leaflets, reports.
- Ability to convey complex ideas in clear, readable and non-academic English.
- Ability to work both independently and within a small team.
- Open-mindedness, creativity, drive, and confidence in this field of work.
- A commitment to our objectives and principles as an anti-capitalist co-operative.
Desirable:
- Experience of using a wide range of investigative tools, eg. freedom of information requests, databases, interviews, etc.
- Experience of writing accessible texts on companies or markets.
- Experience writing funding applications.
- Experience of delivering trainings or presentations, in person or online.
- Working knowledge of grassroots campaigns in the UK.
Application Details
Before applying please read our website to fully understand what we do.
If you’re still interested, send your application to jobs [AT] corporatewatch.org by 9th January 2023. Please include:
- A CV or email with details of relevant previous work or other experience.
- A short cover letter introducing yourself. Tell us a bit about why you’re interested in this work.
- Examples of relevant work you’ve done before. E.g., links to any articles, reports, leaflets, etc., you’ve written.
- If you have any ideas of particular pieces of research projects you’d like to propose, tell us about these.
Corporate Watch wants to ensure the job role is clear and accessible. If you have any access requirements, questions, or would like to talk to us about the position or the application process please email us at jobs [AT] corporatewatch.org
Responses
Applicants will get an email confirmation when Corporate Watch has received your application, and we will let all candidates know the outcome of their application.
Interview and research exercise
The interview will take place remotely in the week starting 23rd January 2023. We will also ask you to complete a research task no longer than two hours some time after the interview. This time will be paid at the same rate as the post.